Vice Eyes More ‘Dark Side Of The Ring’ & Plans To Expand Franchise Into New Worlds

Dark Side of the Ring has become one of Vice TV’s biggest ever series. The youth-skewing cable network is now looking to double-down on the wrestling docuseries as well as expand the franchise into new areas.

Morgan Hertzan, EVP & General Manager, Vice TV told Deadline that the show has become a “mega-hit” for the network.

“We are eagerly looking forward to explore more ways to do more episodes of Dark Side of the Ring and Dark Side of other strands,” he said. “We also are looking at all of our audience data and what people love about that show is, and are using it to inform other shows that we’re greenlighting. The audience is telling us they love this kind of storytelling so we want to keep delivering on that over and over again.”

The second season of the series launched at the end of March with a two-part special about the story of Chris Benoit, who in 2007, killed his wife Nancy and seven year old son Daniel before hanging himself.

The first three episodes of this season made up the top three most-watched shows in the network’s history, according to Nielsen, and episodes of the show make up five of the net’s most-watched telecasts among viewers 18-49 and 25-54 as well as 8 of the top ten P2+ viewers.

Other stories this season include the murder of Dino Bravo, the controversial “Brawl for All” tournament that led to career-ending injuries, the feared career of New Jack, David Schultz’s violent run-in with a 20/20 reporter, the death of Nancy Argentino, Jimmy Snuka’s girlfriend, the inside story of wrestling’s ultimate tag team partnership Hawk and Animal; Herb Abrams’ fanatical attempt to build a wrestling empire and the devastating story of Owen Hart’s stunt that went tragically wrong.

The second season, which is produced by Evan Husney and Jason Eisener at Vice Studios, consists of ten episodes, up from six for season one. The network also launched an aftershow, hosted by comedian and wrestling fan Chris Gethard, that has been produced remotely following the Coronavirus production shutdown.