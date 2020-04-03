ViacomCBS Closes Purchase Of Stake In Miramax, With Distribution And First Look Deal

ViacomCBS said Friday it’s closed on the acquistion of a 49% stake in Miramax from owner beIN Entertainment, whih will retain 51% in the company. The current Miramax leadership team will continue in their existing roles.

ViacomCBS said that $150 million of the $375 million pricetag was paid at closing and it’s committed to invest $225 million – comprised of $45 million annually over the next five years – to be used for new film and television productions and working capital.

Paramount Pictures also entered into an exclusive, long-term distribution agreement for Miramax’s film library and an exclusive, long-term first-look agreement allowing Paramount Pictures to develop, produce, finance and distribute new film and television projects based on Miramax IP.