Viacom18 CEO Resigns From Indian Broadcaster

Sudhanshu Vats, who has headed up Indian network Viacom18 as CEO and MD since 2012, has stepped down from his position effective today (April 15).

The broadcaster, which is a joint venture between ViacomCBS and Mumbai-based TV18, runs more than 50 TV channels in India, and also has its production arm Viacom18 Studios and numerous other interests including consumer products and its VOD platform Voot.

Rahul Joshi, currently MD of TV18 parent company Network18, will step into the role of CEO at Viacom18. No word was given on Vats’s next move.

Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman of the Board, Network18 said, “Sudhanshu is a dynamic and admired leader in corporate India today. Not only has he led from the front in shaping up Viacom18’s growth story, he has also championed the cause of the sector at the various industry bodies that he has captained. While we are sad to lose him, it is equally reassuring to know that we have a strong second line that’s raring to go.”

Vats added, “It has been an extremely challenging and satisfying eight years at the helm of Viacom18. I have had the privilege of working with some of the best minds in M&E industry to chart the growth story of Viacom18. We have together built one of the most admired media company of brilliant storytellers with diversified presence across screens and platforms. As I look forward to taking up newer challenges, I shall always cherish the learnings in leading India’s youngest and fastest-growing media and entertainment company.”