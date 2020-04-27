VH1 Scores Highest-Rated Friday Night In Over 10 Years With ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ And ‘Secret Celebrity Drag Race’

VH1 slayed Friday night with a RuPaul’s Drag Race block of programming that included the premiere of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race. The two fabulous reality drag-driven competitions dominated, delivering VH1’s highest-rated Friday night since December 2007.

The latest episode of season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race kicked off the night, earning a 0.64 in the adults 18-49 demographic. This was the second highest-rated episode of the season.

The debut of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race followed and earned a 0.58 in the demo and 685,000 viewers tuned in to see Riverdale‘s Jordan Connor, comedian and actor Jermaine Fowler and Younger‘s Nico Tortorella get drag makeovers from Drag Race alums Trixie Mattel, Bob the Drag Queen and Monet X Change. The trio competed and lip-synched for their lives for charity.