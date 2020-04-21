VFX Major Framestore Names Pre-Production Services Team With ‘Star Wars’, ‘Game Of Thrones’, ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Artists

EXCLUSIVE: Multi-Oscar-winning VFX studio Framestore has appointed a four-strong team of creatives that will comprise its new Pre-production Services team in London.

The company, which is headquartered in the UK but has offices across North America and in Mumbai, launched the wing back in February, hiring Alex Webster to build out its pre-production offering across previs, virtual production, techvis and postvis services.

Now, Webster has named his lead team:

Vincent Aupetit moves from Creative DIrector at visualization company The Third Floor to the role of Creative Director and Senior Supervisor of pre-production at Framestore. His credits include Wonder Woman 1984, Detective Pikachu and Godzilla: King Of The Monsters.

Kaya Jabar moves from The Third Floor to become Pre-production Supervisor at Framestore. Her credits include Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, Dumbo, Game of Thrones, and Tomb Raider.

Michelle Blok also joins from The Third Floor as Visualisation Supervisor. She is a two-time Emmy winner with credits including multiple seasons of Game Of Thrones and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Jon Allen joins from Proof inc as Visualisation Supervisor. His credits include Hobbs & Shaw, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The company said the new wing, Framestore Pre-production Services (FPS), allows it to offer standalone pre-production work and a complete end-to-end service for clients. The team is now in place and has already begun working on early stage projects.

The wider company that been working remotely since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its latest projects include The Suicide Squad (Warner Bros), The Midnight Sky (Netflix), Tom & Jerry (Warner Bros), A Boy Called Christmas (Studiocanal/Netflix), Flora & Ulysses (Disney), His Dark Materials s2 (HBO/BBC), and Army Of The Dead (Netflix).

“We’ve brought together a world-class team with extensive knowledge, experience and leadership skills in all aspects of pre-production” said Alex Webster, Framestore’s MD, Pre-production Services. “Each supervisor is an expert in their own field but crucially they see the value in the wider team we’re building at Framestore, where visualisation and virtual production can sit alongside animation, concepting, story development and VFX in one creative ecosystem”.

“We’ve had a really enthusiastic response to FPS from clients and industry partners, so announcing our key creatives is an exciting next step,” added Framestore’s Global Managing Director of Film, Fiona Walkinshaw. “We’ve already lined up some fantastic film and VOD projects for them to lend their skills to, and with physical production currently locked down we anticipate higher demand for areas like pre-production, concept and visualisation as studios and film-makers work to get their projects onto the starting blocks.”

Framestore has 2,500 staff across its six studios. The company’s upcoming work includes Disney’s Mulan, Artemis Fowl and The Little Mermaid, James Bond pic No Time To Die, and Wonder Woman 1984.