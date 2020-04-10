Vertical Entertainment Nabs U.S. Rights To ‘Run With The Hunted’; Gravitas Lands ‘End of Sentence’ – Film Briefs

Vertical Entertainment has the North American distribution rights to Ron Perlman (Hellboy, Sons of Anarchy) and Michael Pitt (Boardwalk Empire, Ghost in the Shell)-starrer Run With The Hunted, written and directed by John Swab. Vertical, which previously secured the U.K. distribution rights, will release the noir crime thriller in limited theatrical and VOD release this summer. The plot centers on Oscar, a young boy who defends his best friend, Loux, and kills her abusive father in the process, forcing him to run away from his rural hometown. 15 years later, he has all but forgotten his past and become the leader of a band of lost children. Stumbling upon Oscar’s antiquated missing child report, Loux takes it upon herself to find the boy who saved her life. William Forsythe, Dree Hemingway, Mark Boone Junior, Kylie Rogers, Slaine, Sam Quartin, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. co-star. The deal was negotiated by Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector at Vertical with CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.

Gravitas Ventures has acquired U.S. distribution rights to the Elfar Adalsteins-directed drama, End of Sentence starring John Hawkes (Peanut Butter Falcon), Logan Lerman (Hunters), and Sarah Bolger (In America), set to be released on demand May 29. It follows Frank Fogle (Hawkes), a widower who reluctantly embarks on a journey to honor his wife’s last wish of spreading her ashes in a remote lake in her native Ireland and a promise of taking his estranged son, Sean (Lerman), along for the trip. Tony Piantedosi, Vice President of Acquisitions at Gravitas, negotiated the deal with Will Maxfield.