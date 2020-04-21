‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Swings To Summer 2021

Sony’s highly anticipated Venom: Let There Be Carnage is no longer opening on Oct. 2 this year, rather June 25, 2021. This is also the first time we’re hearing about the title for the Andy Serkis directed sequel. The news comes in the wake of Warner Bros. announcing yesterday that their Matt Reeves’ The Batman is no longer opening on June 25 date next year, but Oct. 1, 2021. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is the only wide entry currently scheduled on its new date.

Exhibition and distribution executives are split on how moviegoing will resume, the hope being in late July with Warner Bros.’ Tenet and Disney’s Mulan. Even if New York and Los Angeles markets are back online, will the rest of the world be open? And if not, will the majors’ delay their event films once again?

Tom Hardy is reprising his role as Eddie Brock aka Venom. Woody Harrelson, as the end of the first movie indicated, is playing the new supervillain Carnage.

Before Joker took the October box office to a new level with opening records of $96.2M, and a domestic and global gross of $335.4M and $1.07 billion, Venom was first, opening during the first weekend of the fall month to $80.2M, along with a domestic and WW take of $213.5M and $856M.