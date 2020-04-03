‘Valorant’ Title Stoking Passions Among Avid Gamers As Possible ‘Fortnite’ Challenger

Movie theaters and television production is shut down. There’s no pro sports or concerts or theater.

But in the world of gaming, fans are excited about the imminent beta release of Valorant, a 5v5 multiplayer shooting game that’s the first in that genre from Riot Games, which makes the popular League of Legends.

Described as an Overwatch-meets-Counter-strike, the debut of a closed beta session is already stoking passions among the gaming faithful, who see it as a possible competitor to the currently dominant Fortnite from Epic Games

The April 7 closed beta launch requires prospective players to link their accounts from Riot and Twitch to be eligible. Riot hasn’t said how many will be admitted to the beta. Details are available at the official site.

Players in the US, Canada, Europe, Russia, and Turkey will get first crack. The Valorant roll-out is limited, a Riot official said, because of problems caused by the pandemic.

Valorant was first mentioned in October as “Project A” by Riot.

Jace Haring contributed to this report.