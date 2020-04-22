UTA Signs ‘Selling Sunset’ Star & Daytime Soap Alum Chrishell Stause

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed Chrishell Stause, who is best known in the daytime community for starring in All My Children, The Young And The Restless, and as Jordan Ridgeway on Days Of Our Lives. Stause, who is also a realtor in the high-end luxury market, stars in the Netflix docu-series Selling Sunset, which follows her breaking into the industry. Earlier today, Deadline broke the news that the series will be returning for a second season slated to debut May 22.

Selling Sunset follows seven of the city’s most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market and each other. These ladies will do what it takes to make it to the top of their game, all while trying to keep their personal lives intact.

Stause’s other credits include the Lifetime movie Staged Killer, ABC’s Body Of Proof, and host of the dating show You Rock, Let’s Roll for Fuse.

She continues to be managed by Corner Booth Entertainment.