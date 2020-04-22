Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Qatari Broadcaster BeIN Sports Opposes Saudi-Backed Takeover Of UK Soccer Club Newcastle United

Got A Tip? Tip Us

UTA Signs ‘Selling Sunset’ Star & Daytime Soap Alum Chrishell Stause

Chrishell-Stause signs with UTA
Chrishell Stause Shutterstock; UTA

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed Chrishell Stause, who is best known in the daytime community for starring in All My Children, The Young And The Restless, and as Jordan Ridgeway on Days Of Our Lives. Stause, who is also a realtor in the high-end luxury market, stars in the Netflix docu-series Selling Sunset, which follows her breaking into the industry. Earlier today, Deadline broke the news that the series will be returning for a second season slated to debut May 22.

Selling Sunset follows seven of the city’s most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market and each other. These ladies will do what it takes to make it to the top of their game, all while trying to keep their personal lives intact.

Stause’s other credits include the Lifetime movie Staged Killer, ABC’s Body Of Proof,  and host of the dating show You Rock, Let’s Roll for Fuse.

She continues to be managed by Corner Booth Entertainment.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad