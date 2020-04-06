UTA Signs ‘Tales Of The City’ Star And Academy Award-Nominated Actor Ellen Page

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed director, producer, writer, advocate and Academy Award-nominated actor Ellen Page for worldwide representation in all areas.

Page was nominated for an Oscar for her role in the Jason Reitman-directed comedy Juno and starred in Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning film Inception. She recently made her directorial debut alongside co-director Ian Daniel for Netflix’s There’s Something In The Water. The documentary is based on the novel of the same name by Ingrid Walton. The film explores the scourge of environmental racism through the lens of Indigenous and African Nova Scotian women fighting to protect their communities, their land and their futures.

Page credits also include Netflix’s adaptation of the graphic novel The Umbrella Academy, which wrapped production on its second season and is slated to debut later this year. She also starred in Lauren Morelli’s revival of the ‘90s LGBTQ mini-series, Tales of the City. On top of that, she created and produced the Hulu docuseries Gaycation, which earned two Emmy noms.

In addition, Page developed, produced and starred in the indie drama, My Days of Mercy and lent her voice to Claude Barras’ Oscar-nominated animated feature, My Life As A Zucchini. She also worked on numerous projects including Peter Sollett’s Freeheld and Patricia Rozema’s post-apocalyptic drama Into The Forest.

For her work in advocacy and activism, Page shed lights on important social and LGBTQ+ issues. She has partnered with the Astraea Lesbian Foundation for Justice to raise money for grassroots activists and homeless youth.

Page continues to be managed by Kelly Bush Novak at VIE Entertainment and repped by ID and attorney Kevin Yorn at Morris Yorn Barnes Levine.