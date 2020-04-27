Untitled Entertainment & The Cartel Strike Movie Development Deal

Untitled Entertainment and The Cartel, the production company behind AMC’s Creepshow, have struck a deal to develop ten movies over the next two years.

The two companies will launch the films for television and theatrical release as well as international distribution.

The Cartel, which is also producing Syfy’s Day of the Dead, will finance the films and operate as the production service company, while Untitled TV exec Laura Notarianni, who previously worked at Orphan Black producer Temple Street Productions, will oversee the creative.

“Untitled is a tremendous management company and represents exceptional actors, writers and directors,” said Stan Spry, Co-CEO, The Cartel. “Michael Rosenberg has been a friend and colleague for over a decade and has impeccable taste, and great development and production experience. We look forward to continued success and growth together.”

Michael Rosenberg, Head of Television, Untitled Entertainment added, “Stan and The Cartel provide great expertise in production and financing of movies and movies for television. We are thrilled to be collaborating with them on a slate of movies that will not only utilize and showcase our diverse and exceptional talent roster but also provide entertainment and escapism to broad audiences.”