‘Unorthodox’ Star Amit Rahav Signs With Lighthouse Management & Media

EXCLUSIVE: Amit Rahav, star of Netflix’s critically praised miniseries Unorthodox, has signed with Lighthouse Management & Media for representation.

Rahav portrays Yanky Shapiro in the four-part series, inspired by Deborah Feldman’s bestselling memoir Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection Of My Hasidic Roots, the story of a young Jewish woman’s escape from a religious sect. It follows Esty, played by Shira Haas, who leaves an arranged marriage in New York and sets out on her own to Berlin. Rahev’s Yanky Shapiro is Esty’s troubled husband.

Rahav’s other previous credits include the role of Aaron on USA Network’s drama series Dig.

The in-demand actor, who is also repped by Israel’s ADD Content Agency, was approached by several management companies before finally signing with Lighthouse.