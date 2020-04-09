Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Hollywood’s Coronavirus PSAs: Julia-Louis Dreyfus, Francis Ford Coppola, ‘Beautiful’ Cast; ‘Adventure Time’; AMC, CBS, ABC & Hallmark Stars & Many More

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

AMPTP Wants To Start Contract Talks With WGA This Month

Read the full story

New U.S. Unemployment Claims Were 6.6 Million For Week Ended April 4, A Million In California Alone

empty-theater
Shutterstock

U.S, new unemployement claims came in at 6.606 million for the week ende April 4, way above expectations but slighly below the previous week’s tally of a revised 6.867.

California had by far the highest number of new claims at 925,450, dwarfing the next two closest states of Michigan and New York which had, respectively, 384,844 and 345,246. Californial also posted the largest increases in initial claims for the week ending March 28, of 871,992.

Over a three week period of the coronavirus pandemic, more than16 million people have filed claims.

Job losses have been steep in sudden across the entertainment industry from theater chains to talent agencies to shuttered film and television productions and the ripple effects that creates. Walt Disney last week announced plans to furlough all employees whose jobs aren’t necessary starting April 19 starting with theme parks.

MORE

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad