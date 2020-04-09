New U.S. Unemployment Claims Were 6.6 Million For Week Ended April 4, A Million In California Alone

U.S, new unemployement claims came in at 6.606 million for the week ende April 4, way above expectations but slighly below the previous week’s tally of a revised 6.867.

California had by far the highest number of new claims at 925,450, dwarfing the next two closest states of Michigan and New York which had, respectively, 384,844 and 345,246. Californial also posted the largest increases in initial claims for the week ending March 28, of 871,992.

Over a three week period of the coronavirus pandemic, more than16 million people have filed claims.

Job losses have been steep in sudden across the entertainment industry from theater chains to talent agencies to shuttered film and television productions and the ripple effects that creates. Walt Disney last week announced plans to furlough all employees whose jobs aren’t necessary starting April 19 starting with theme parks.

