‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. The Reverend’: Netflix Gives First Look And Sets Premiere Date For Interactive Special

Netflix has given us a first look at and set the release date for the forthcoming Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. The Reverend. The interactive special will premiere on the streaming platform on May 12.

The comedy from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock and starring Ellie Kemper ended its four-season run in January but during an FYSEE panel last year, Fey said they were hopping on the interactive storytelling bandwagon with the special.

The newly titled special will bring back the series’ core cast members including Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane. In it, the dastardly Reverend (Jon Hamm) is hatching an evil plan — and Kimmy needs to stop him in order to get to her wedding on time. As stated in the logline, this will be Kimmy’s “biggest adventure yet.” On top of that, it will include off-center humor as they travel across three states through explosions, dancing hamburgers and… a war against robots? Either way — the viewer will get to decide the fate of the characters in this interactive special which echoes Netflix’s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

Joining the special are Daniel Radcliffe, Sara Chase, Lauren Adams, Donna Maria, Amy Sedaris, Michael Carlsen, Fred Armisen, Chris Parnell, Jack McBrayer and Johnny Knoxville. Universal Television is producing the special. Executive producers are Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Sam Means, Meredith Scardino, Jeff Richmond and David Miner.

Check out the teaser trailer and first look images below.

Take it 10 seconds at a time 'til I'm back on May 12th! Fudge yeah! Did I mention you get to decide how the story ends? 🙌 pic.twitter.com/KLwqwGG6De — Kimmy Schmidt (@KimmySchmidt) April 15, 2020

Jon Hamm Netflix

Meredith Scardino and Carol Kane Netflix

Jane Krakowski and Tituss Burgess Netflix