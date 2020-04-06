UK PM Boris Johnson In Intensive Care With Worsening Coronavirus Symptoms

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care as he battles coronavirus.

Johnson was admitted to hospital yesterday (April 5) after initially testing positive for COVID-19 on March 27. Earlier today, he tweeted that he was “in good spirits” and was still keeping in touch with his team in government.

However, this eve Number 10 released a statement saying that the PM’s condition has worsened and as a result, at around 7PM UK time, he was moved to intensive care at St Thomas’ hospital as a precaution. Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, is set to deputize.

“Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus. Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital,” read the statement from Number 10.

“The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputize for him where necessary. The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

The UK has north of 50,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 5,000 deaths. The country has been in lockdown for two weeks in attempts to contain the virus spread. Earlier today, in Number 10’s daily briefing to the public, Raab claimed that containment measures were “beginning to work” but that it was too early to say when the peak might be reached.