U.S. Unemployment Claims Surged A Record 6.648 Million Last Week, Nearly 10 Million New Claims In Two Weeks, California Hardest Hit

U.S. unemployment claims surged 6.648 million for the week ended March 28 , according to the Department of Labor. That tops a previous a record the week before as the coronavirus continues to take a devastating toll on the U.S. labor market.

California had the highest number of claim with 878,727, followed by Pennsylvania and New York.

There were a revised 3.307 million claims file the week ending March 21. That brings total US claims to nearly 10 million in two weeks. Both weeks were records. Last week was “the highest level of seasonally adjusted initial claims in the history of the seasonally adjusted series, the DOL said. The previous week’s level was revised up by 24,000 to 3,307 million. The reporting week runs Thursday to Thursday.

Entertainment as one of the industries hardest hit. Every facet of the business has slowed or halted with shows halted, movie theaters shuttered and furloughs and layoffs from talent agencies to production crews.

MORE TO COME…