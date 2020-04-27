‘Perfect Strangers’ Sales Firm True Colours Launches Screening Platform For Fests, Indie Exhibitors & More

Rome-based international sales outfit True Colours is launching a new platform which will enable festivals and event organizers around the world to program its films during the COVID-19 lockdown. Titled True Colours Virtual Cinema, it will be available to festivals, cultural and educational institutions, film clubs and indie exhibitors globally who are eager to continue offering product during the pandemic but do not have the technological infrastructure to set up online events.

True Colours True Colours was established in 2015 as a partnership between veteran Italian firms Lucky Red and Indigo Film. Its credits include Perfetti Sconosciuti (Perfect Strangers) which was a smash hit locally and has since become the most remade movie in history (the recent German version was that market’s No. 1 local pic of 2019). Among other catalogue titles are Edoardo De Angelis’ award winning Indivisible, Brazil’s Two Irenes, Spain’s The Open Door and genre pics The Nest and In The Trap, as well as many classics.

True Colours Virtual Cinema is not a VOD channel, “but an additional service we provide to our local partners, whose collaboration all over the world is crucial for us, to keep showing in their territories the great stories we handle on behalf of our producers,” says True Colours’ Managing Director Gaetano Maiorino. Virtual Cinema is partnered with Italian film site MYmovies and will be up and running from May 1.

Italy has been one of the hardest hit countries amid the coronavirus. Over the weekend, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte laid out plans for easing the lockdown, however no specific mention of cinemas was made. Other European countries are beginning to outline safety requirements for reopening movie theaters, but timelines for the most part are still not clear. In the U.S., cinemas in Georgia are due begin operating again today.