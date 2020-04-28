‘Trolls World Tour’: Theater Owners Slam Universal For Skipping Full Theatrical Release, Say Near $100M PVOD Revenues Not “‘New Normal’ For Hollywood”

In the wake of the Wall Street Journal’s report that Trolls World Tour minted $95M off their domestic PVOD rental in its first 19 days, the National Association of Theatre Owners sent out a statement today exclaiming:

“This performance is indicative of hundreds of millions of people isolated in their homes seeking entertainment, not a shift in consumer movie viewing preferences. It is not surprising that people under shelter-in-home ordinances for weeks on end with increasingly limited entertainment options would take advantage of the movie’s direct-to-VOD move to keep children entertained, even at a premium price.”

The theater owner org also underscored, “Universal heavily marketed the title as a theatrical release, in theaters and elsewhere, for weeks on end. That is unlikely to recur in normal times, and those costs haven’t been disclosed. While Universal may be pleased with the PVOD results of Trolls World Tour, this outcome should not be interpreted as a sign of a ‘new normal’ for Hollywood.”

“Universal does not have reason to use unusual circumstances in an unprecedented environment as a springboard to bypass true theatrical releases,” said NATO president and CEO John Fithian. “Theaters provide a beloved immersive, shared experience that cannot be replicated – an experience that many of the VOD viewers of this film would have participated in had the world not been sequestered at home, desperate for something new to watch with their families. We are confident that when theaters reopen, studios will continue to benefit from the global theatrical box office, followed by traditional home release.”

NATO cited a Morning Consult poll, “U.S. adults say the on-demand price range that they’d be willing to pay in-home for a movie currently in theaters is $5 to $8, with the optimum price being $6.” Essentially, the point being that consumers are more price sensitive when considering at-home entertainment during normal times, thus showing the financial upside to an exclusive theatrical release.

NATO also pointed out that transactional video was in secular decline since 2004 with sales and rentals of individual titles in the home dropping from $24.9 billion in 2004 to $9.3 billion last year.

