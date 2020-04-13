‘Trolls World Tour’: Universal Reports Record Digital Weekend; 10x Higher Than ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Opening Day

Universal is still collecting data when it comes to their digital rental release of Dreamworks Animation’s Trolls World Tour this past weekend, it’s believed to be a record weekend and opening day digital rental. Here’s the benchmarks indicating so, even though retailers will provide full dollars amounts in a weekly flash report.

Trolls World Tour did 10x than of Universal’s previous digital opening day champ, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which according to home entertainment sources did around $2M-3M stateside on day one. Avengers: Endgame per sources had a first digital rental week of $30M in flash reports, and the extrapolation off first day numbers is that Trolls World Tour will far exceed the figure amassed by the Russo Brothers-directed sequel. Other indicators of success over the weekend: Trolls World Tour is the No. 1 title across all major on-demand platforms, smashing expectations on digital distributors including Amazon, Comcast, Apple, Vudu, Google/YouTube, DirecTV and FandangoNOW.

Apparently, the reason why studios typically do not report video revenue is due to the fact that there’s no central efficient means of monitoring in real time like Comscore’s box office data system (a reporting crossways between theaters and studios). Home entertainment monies usually are reported by several outlets (i.e. GooglePlay, cable systems) and such figures are often delivered in weekly flash reports.

That said in the same breath, digital revenue reporting is possible: Showtime had done it for its PPV boxing matches, it’s just often been delayed. The $600M (4.3M views) that PPV generated from the Aug. 26 Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor bout was reported by Showtime four months after the fight.

If PPV boxing revenues and stats can be ranked, so can major digital titles, and if this is the new normal, it only makes sense that studios are held accountable. Netflix will occasionally report on Twitter what their biggest views were for a movie or title, i.e. Bird Box or Adam Sandler-Jennifer Aniston Murder Mystery, but it’s on company faith value that we digest that. Nielsen has independently tracked Netflix viewership, recently reporting that the docu-series Joe Exotic drew 34M in its first ten days.

Trolls World Tour received a marketing push akin to a theatrical release, and that’s because Universal was already knee-deep in promo partner, merchandise and TV spot commitments. It’s for that reason why Uni opted not to push the Walt Dohrn-directed movie on the theatrical release calendar, but to embrace a largely VOD in-home launch in the current COVID-19 climate that has shutdown movies nationwide.

