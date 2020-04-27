Tribeca And YouTube Join Forces For ‘We Are One’ Online Film Festival With Lineup Fed By Cannes, Venice, Toronto And More

With the film festival calendar thrown into chaos by COVID-19, Tribeca Enterprises and YouTube are teaming up to present a 10-day streaming event drawing from 20 global fests, including Cannes, Toronto, Sundance and Venice.

The online showcase, dubbed We Are One: A Global Film Festival, will kick off on YouTube on May 29.

The new festival’s lineup of films, shorts, documentaries, music, comedy, and conversations will be released at a later date, organizers said.

All programming will be free for audiences to stream. Donations will benefit the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and local relief partners in various parts of the world.

Features are expected to be a blend of new and “classic” fare, and titles from Cannes or elsewhere are apt to come from sidebars or non-competitive sections. Clearing global streaming rights to features is an easier task for festivals whose 2020 editions have passed or been canceled than it is for work due to be showcased in the consequential late-summer/early-fall window.

Amazon’s streaming arrangement with South By Southwest provides something of a template. Still, sources familiar with the We Are One feature program tell Deadline it is still coming together given the global tangle of rights considerations.

The roster of festivals feeding into the venture includes Tribeca, Berlin, New York, San Sebastian, Karlovy Vary, London, Locarno, Guadalajara, Macao, Jerusalem, Mumbai, Marrakech, Sarajevo, Sydney, Tokyo and the Annecy animation fest.

“We often talk about film’s uniquely powerful role in inspiring and uniting people across borders and differences to help heal the world. All of the world needs healing right now,” said Jane Rosenthal, CEO of Tribeca Enterprises and co-founder of the Tribeca Film Festival. “We Are One: A Global Film Festival unites curators, artists and storytellers to entertain and provide relief to audiences worldwide. In working with our extraordinary festival partners and YouTube we hope that everyone gets a taste of what makes each festival so unique and appreciates the art and power of film.”

Tribeca was among the earliest pioneers in extending traditional festivals into the digital realm, adding an online component for eight titles in its 2010 festival lineup. This spring, the 19th edition of the festival was scrubbed due to the coronavirus and a selection of its program headed online.

“One of the most unique and inspiring aspects of the world staying home is our ability to come together and experience an event as one, and We Are One: A Global Film Festival is just that,” said Robert Kyncl, Chief Business Officer, YouTube. “Along with Tribeca Enterprises and our incredible partners, we are bringing fans the opportunity to experience the curated programming each of these festivals provides as part of our ten-day long event. It’s an event that’s never been done before and we’re proud to be the home for this fantastic content that is free to fans around the world.”

In a joint statement, Cannes president Pierre Lescure and general delegate Thierry Frémaux said, “We are proud to join with our partner festivals to spotlight truly extraordinary films and talent, allowing audiences to experience both the nuances of storytelling from around the world and the artistic personalities of each festival.”