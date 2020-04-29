Tribeca Film Festival: Netflix’s ‘The Half of It’, ‘The Hater’, ‘Socks On Fire’ Among Award Winners For Postponed 2020 Edition

This evening, Tribeca Film Festival revealed the Jury-selected winning titles from the 19th annual confab, which was forced to postpone its originally scheduled April gathering in response to the global health crisis. Top honors went to Alice Wu’s Netflix coming-of-age dramedy The Half of It, which picked up The Founders Award for Best U.S. Narrative Feature, while The Hater was named Best International Narrative Feature, and Socks On Fire nabbed Best Documentary Feature.

In addition, Best U.S narrative feature screenplay went to Anna Kerrigan for Cowboys, a film that also earned a best actor nod for its star Steve Zahn. Assol Abdullina was awarded best actress for her performance in Materna. Also announced were the winners in the shorts program.

Soon after announcing the delay of its 2020 edition, Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival Co-Founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal told Deadline that the org was looking into holding a scaled-down version of the fest in September. In the meantime, the fest took the SXSW route and opted to migrate some of its selected titles to online platforms in an effort to keep the filmmaking community connected. This year’s jurors included Danny Boyle, Regina Hall, Lucas Hedges, and Pamela Adlon.

“We are fortunate that technology allowed for our jury to come together this year to honor our filmmakers,” said Rosenthal. “Despite not being able to be together physically, we were still able to support our artists, which has always been at the heart of the Festival.”

“While we are not yet able to celebrate these incredible films at their premieres, we are so proud to celebrate them in partnership with our generous jurors through our 2020 Tribeca awards,” said Festival Director Cara Cusumano. “The jury chose to recognize a daring, innovative, entertaining, diverse group of films and filmmakers, and the Festival is pleased to honor all of them with our first-ever virtual awards ceremony.”

Here’s the full list of winners:

U.S. NARRATIVE COMPETITION

Founders Award for Best Narrative Feature

The Half of It, directed by Alice Wu

Best Actress

Assol Abdullina, Materna

Best Actor

Steve Zahn, Cowboys

Best Cinematography

Materna, Greta Zozula, Chananun Chotrungroj, Kelly Jeffrey, cinematographers.

Special Jury Mention for Cinematography

My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To

Best Screenplay

Cowboys, Anna Kerrigan, screenwriter

INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE COMPETITION

Best Feature

The Hater (Poland), directed by Jan Komasa

Special Jury Mention

Ainu Mosir

Best Actor

Noe Hernandez, Kokoloko (Mexico)

Best Actress

Shira Haas, Asia (Israel)

Best Cinematography

Asia (Israel), Daniella Nowitz, cinematographer

Best Screenplay

Tryst With Destiny (India, France)Prashant Nair, screenwriter

DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

Best Feature

Socks on Fire, directed by Bo McGuire

Special Jury Mention

Wonderboy

Best Cinematography

499, Alejandro Mejia, cinematographer

Best Editing

Father Soldier Son, Amy Foote, editor

BEST NEW NARRATIVE DIRECTOR

Nobody Knows I’m Here, Gaspar Antillo, director

BEST NEW DOCUMENTARY DIRECTOR

Albert Maysles New Documentary Director Award

Jacinta, Jessica Earnshaw, director

Special Jury Mention

The Last Out

THE NORA EPHRON AWARD

Asia, directed by Ruthy Pribar

Special Jury Mention

My Wonderful Wanda

SHORT FILM COMPETITION

Best Narrative Short

No More Wings, directed by Abraham Adeyemi

Special Jury Mention

Soup

Best Animated Short

Friends, directed by Florian Grolig

Special Jury Mention

Kapaemahu

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

My Father The Mover, directed by Julia Jansch

Special Jury Mention

Welcome To A Bright White Limbo

STUDENT VISIONARY AWARD

Cru-Raw, directed by David Oesch

Special Jury Mention

The Last Ferry from Grass Island

TRIBECA X AWARDS

Recognizes excellence in branded storytelling at the intersection of advertising

and entertainment

Best Short

Pay Day, Director, Morgan Cooper

● Brand: Synchrony Bank

● Agency: Giant Spoon

● Production Co: ColorCreative

Best Series

Girls Room, Director, Tiffany Johnson

● Writer: Lena Waithe

● Brand: Dove

● Agency: attn:, BBH Entertainment

Best Feature

U Shoot Videos? Director, Morgan Cooper

● Brand: Adorama