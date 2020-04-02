Tough and scary times are ahead for the US, according to the daily White House briefing. That somber tone was seized upon tonight by Trevor Noah on The Daily Show.
Noting that President Donald Trump has never seemed so grim, Noah said that if a similar body count was raised on the first-person shooter Call of Duty video game, you might even shut it off.
Meanwhile, Stephen Colbert asked the media to cut Joe Biden a break.
Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert Veer From Routine Jokes Into Some Serious Territory
Tough and scary times are ahead for the US, according to the daily White House briefing. That somber tone was seized upon tonight by Trevor Noah on The Daily Show.
Noting that President Donald Trump has never seemed so grim, Noah said that if a similar body count was raised on the first-person shooter Call of Duty video game, you might even shut it off.
Meanwhile, Stephen Colbert asked the media to cut Joe Biden a break.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.