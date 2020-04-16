Trevor Noah Plays ‘The Blame Game’ During His Social Distancing Show, Targets Unemployment Crash

Trevor Noah was up in arms at President Donald Trump’s decision to cut off funding from the World Health Organization, which the President accused of favoring China’s point of view and covering up facts to the detriment of United States preparations.

While conceding that the WHO is “not perfect,” Noah claimed that President Trump continues to blame everyone else for what went wrong with his planning during the outbreak. He said that the WHO was “integral to fighting the coronavirus” and said that cutting them off was like foolishly giving your Uber driver a one-star rating during the ride instead of after.

Noah also lambasted Kellyanne Conway and skyrocketing unemployment. What hasn’t helped with the latter, he claimed, is that the technology for the online unemployment system is four decades old, and thus is crashing under the huge swell of applications created by the pandemic lockdown.

“That is some old-ass technology,” Noah said, running clips with people lamenting that the software dates back to the 1960s.

Watch the program above.