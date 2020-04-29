Trevor Noah Explains How Banks Used The Paycheck Protection Program To “Screw Over The Little Guy”

Trevor Noah wasted no time on laying into government waste on Tuesday’s The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Noah used his monologue to ridicule the federal Paycheck Protection Program. Meant to help small businesses through the pandemic, the program’s $342 billion mysteriously disappeared “faster than Rudy Giuliani in direct sunlight,” according to Noah.

That’s a strange development since, when Congress later funded another $310 billion for the same purpose, few small businesses could access the program’s website and even fewer got funding.

So where did the original $342 billion go? And how did it get handed out, if the website didn’t work?

According to The Daily Social Distancing Show, $870 million of it went to big, publicly traded companies, including Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Shake Shack and the Los Angeles Lakers, a sports franchise worth $4 billion.

This happened because the Treasury Department left the disbursal of funds to banks, and they did what banks do says Noah: “They screw over the little guy.”

Case in point: A recent CBS report that estimates nearly 90% of minority and female-owned businesses will be shut out of the PPP.

“How come every time the government builds a website, it immediately crashes?” Here’s a look at the issues hampering the PPP loan program: pic.twitter.com/1F6D9oBqAv — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 29, 2020

On the brighter side, war hero and potential Biden running-mate Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joined Noah later in the show.