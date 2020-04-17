Click to Skip Ad
Mark Cuban To Trevor Noah On Reopening The Country: Prop Up Small Businesses & Raise The Minimum Wage

Comedy Central

Longtime Shark Tank star Mark Cuban is advising another reality show veteran, President Donald Trump, on how to go about reviving the U.S. economy as part of the newly convened Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups. And tonight, the outspoken billionaire owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks went on Trevor Noah’s tonight show to talk about it.

In a virtual interview on Comedy Central’s The Daily Social Distancing Show, Cuban agreed that too much political attention and federal resources often go to big businesses and the super-rich. He then talked about how he is counseling POTUS on what’s important as America’s looks to get back to work.

“The things that I’ve recommended initially is to try to push and reward companies that offer equity in their company to their employees,” Cuban said, “because the only way you can get away from living paycheck-to-paycheck is by having an asset that can appreciate — whether it’s a home, whether it’s stock in your company, whatever it may be.”

Cuban continued: “The second thing is we’re gonna have to raise the minimum wage, federally. Because right now we’re coming to the realization, again, that we’ve gotta have a strong foundation of people, and a strong federal minimum wage is one of the first ways we can do that.”

Watch a portion of the interview below.

ad