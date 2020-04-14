Trevor Noah Is Happy That Donald Trump Found Out Who’s Really At Fault Over Coronavirus Response

It’s times like these that we need “Great Moments in Presidential Leadership.” In the meantime, Trevor Noah posted a clip from tonight’s The Daily Social Distancing Show to remind his viewers that “what we have here is failure to communicate.”

Seated again at his home, Noah spent time talking about how the faithful celebrated Easter while (mostly) sequestered at home during the coronavirus outbreak (watch below). He also weighed in on how some cities are taking mandated-mask enforcement a little to far.

But back to the president of the United States. The Daily Show compiled clips that show Donald Trump blaming the perceived lack of federal preparedness and response to coronavirus crisis on everyone from President Obama and Gov, Andrew Cuomo to the World Health Organization and, of course China. Everyone but POTUS 45, that is.

Watch the segment here, followed by his monologue below and a clip of correspondent Desi Lydic that explains to the public exactly how to panic during these uncertain times. “Cable news is doing a great job of scaring the shit out me, so I decided to talk with an expert on emotions.

CNN, MSNBC Cut Away From Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Briefing As Anchors Protest Airing Of “Propaganda” Video

GOOD NEWS: President Trump has discovered who is at fault for the Trump administration's colossal coronavirus failures pic.twitter.com/DxdS3FXvW2 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 13, 2020



