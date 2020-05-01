Trevor Noah Unlocks The Mysteries Of Apple Phones, Elon Musk, And Trump’s Twitter

Trevor Noah’s Daily Social Distancing Show examined the new Apple feature that will attempt to overcome the inability of the phone to read a masked face.

Noah noted the feature, which calls for punching in a secret code, will “take us back in time.” That’s a time where there’s no corona, and also gives him a second chance at a failed girlfriend.

Shifting his focus, Noah then turned to Elon Musk, who is being criticized for an expletive-laden rant on how the government’s pandemic lockdown was “breaking people’s freedoms.” Musk claimed “To say that they cannot leave their house is facist”

“He’s trying to stir up civil unrest,” said Noah, saying that Musk’s long-standing contention that we’re living in a computer simulation is coming true.

Finally, if you’ve ever wondered whether President Trump pays attention to the replies on his Twitter rants, wonder no more. A random tweeter with 75 followers sent the President a note saying that he could supply ICU ventilators. Soon after, he had a $69 million contract with New York State, which was acting on the recommendation of the White House task force.

“If someone tells you the price of anything is $69 million, it is a joke,” said Noah.