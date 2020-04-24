Travis Scott’s Astronomical was in concert on Epic Games’s Fortnite Thursday evening, wowing gamers with its spectacular visuals.

Following in the footsteps of a Marshmello performance last year, Scott’s performance was only 10 minutes long. When it was over, gamers were dumped back into their competitions.

Kicking off at 7:05 p.m. ET, the show was a visually spectacular show, featuring a giant Travis Scott. Some of the words were edited in deference to the tender years of the audience. The performance featured Scott taking stars from the sky, holographic dangers, and Scott becoming a Terminator.

Users could also participate, with several emojis available, including flaming microphone stands. They also were immersed by floating and walking through the concert, taking in the action from all angles, much as the game allows multiple vantage points.

Besides being available on Fortnite, the event was livestreamed by prominent gamers on their own channels.