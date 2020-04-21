UK’s Top TV Bosses To Be Grilled On Coronavirus Response For Reimagined Edinburgh TV Festival

Britain’s top television executives will be questioned on the coronavirus crisis during a series of live Zoom interviews that form part of the reimagined online Edinburgh TV Festival.

Starting from April 27, the festival’s creative director Stewart Clarke will sit down with BBC director of content Charlotte Moore, ITV director of television Kevin Lygo, Channel 4 director of programs Ian Katz, Viacom International Media Networks’ UK director of programs Ben Frow and Sky’s managing director of content Zai Bennett.

Also taking part in the interviews will be UKTV’s director of commissioning Richard Watsham and BBC Two controller Patrick Holland. Later interviews will take place with the bosses of some of the biggest production companies in the UK, including All3Media, Fremantle and Endemol Shine Group.

The interviews are free to watch (you can register here). They will be conducted via the Zoom video calling app and will be live-streamed over YouTube, which is one of the festival’s primary sponsors. It follows the physical Edinburgh TV Festival, which takes place in August, being canceled earlier this month due to the global pandemic.

Clarke said: “We want to facilitate conversations that will help people understand how the TV world is navigating its way through the current crisis.”