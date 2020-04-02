‘Top Gun Maverick’ Flies To Christmas Corridor, ‘SpongeBob’ Eyes Late Summer, ‘Quiet Place II’ To Debut Labor Day

Click to Skip Ad
Top Gun Marverick
Paramount

Paramount just made some release date changes given the unpredictable coronavirus climate. The long-awaited Tom Cruise Skydance sequel Top Gun Maverick is now going Dec. 23, instead of June 24. This will push the Chris Pratt sci-fi Skydance movie, The Tomorrow Warto an unset date.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run will debut on July 31, instead of Memorial Day weekend, May 22.

A Quiet Place Part IIwhich was originally expected to go March 20 before getting pulled from the calendar as COVID-19 fears ramped up, will now open on Sept. 4.

The following changes cuts far deeper into the summer calendar with an unexpected date as to when exhibition will reopen. AMC is hoping to re-open its circuit in early June. What will theaters do for product if this crisis clears up earlier? I’m told many titles are flexible for all studios, and can always be pulled up to an earlier opening. Also, most of these titles remain in post production.

 

