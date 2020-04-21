‘Pivoting’: Tommy Dewey To Star In Fox Comedy Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Casual alum Tommy Dewey is set as a male lead opposite Eliza Coupe in Fox’s comedy pilot Pivoting, from writer Liz Astrof, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Warner Bros TV.

Written by Astrof and to be directed by Tristram Shapeero, Pivoting follows three women, Amy (Coupe), Jodie and Sarah, after the death of their childhood best friend. Faced with the reality that life is short, in desperate attempts to find happiness, they make a series of impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent decisions, strengthening their bond proving it’s never too late to screw up your life.

Dewey will play Henry. Like the houses he builds as a private contractor, Henry can weather the storm that is his wife Amy (Coupe). During an argument while driving, Henry accidentally crashes through the front of their local grocery store — which, surprisingly, does wonders for their sex life.

Astrof, who is currently writing a backup script for Pivoting, executive produces with Shapeero and Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor. WBTV and Kapital will co-produce with Fox Entertainment.

Dewey starred as Alex Cole on Casual, which aired for four seasons on Hulu. He stars in the upcoming indie feature Wyrm, based on Christopher Winterbauer’s live action short of the same name, and in Marc Carlini’s indie dramedy She’s in Portland, opposite Francois Arnault. He was recently seen in the season finale of HBO’S Curb Your Enthusiasm and in Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral adaptation. He is repped by The Kohner Agency and Industry Entertainment.