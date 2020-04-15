Tom Hardy To Read Six ‘Bedtime Stories’ For BBC Children’s Channel CBeebies

BBC pre-school channel CBeebies has enlisted Tom Hardy to read six Bedtime Stories after the actor proved to be the most popular celebrity storyteller for the long-running strand when he appeared in 2016.

The Peaky Blinders and Inception star will read one story a night over the course of a week later this month, while a sixth story will air later in the year. Starting from April 27, Hardy will read:

Hug Me by Simone Ciraolo

Under The Same Sky by Robert Vescio and Nicky Johnston

There’s A Tiger In The Garden by Lizzy Stewart

Don’t Worry, Little Crab by Chris Haughton

The Problem With Problems by Rachel Rooney and Zehra Hicks

He will be joined by his French bulldog, Blue, and will introduce the first book (Hug Me) with a personal message. “Hello. I’m Tom. Sometimes, on a day like this, I feel strong and happy. But on other days, I just need somebody to give me a hug. Tonight’s bedtime story is all about a little cactus called Felipe, who just wants a hug too,” he will say.

The BBC said his 2016 outing on Bedtime Stories has generated more than 1M requests on streamer BBC iPlayer, putting him ahead of others who have contributed. The strand has a reputation for attracting big names, with previous readers including David Schwimmer, Rosamund Pike and Stephen Graham.