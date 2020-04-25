Click to Skip Ad
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Donate Blood For Coronavirus Vaccine Research

Tom Hanks Rita Wilson
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson are stepping up in the fight against coronavirus. Hanks revealed in a new interview that they volunteered to donate blood for coronavirus research after recovering from the disease.

“A lot of the question is, is what now? What do we do now? Is there something we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies,” Hanks recently told NPR’s “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!” podcast via MSN.

“We have not only been approached, we have said, ‘Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?’ And, in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the ‘Hank-ccine,’” the actor quipped.

Hanks and Wilson revealed on March 11, that they had tested positive for the virus. The two were in Australia for pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film from Warner Bros, when they fell ill. Hanks, a two-time Oscar winner Hanks is set to play Presley’s longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker in the project.

