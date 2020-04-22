‘Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse’ Release Date Moved To Later In The Fall

Paramount’s Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, starring Michael B. Jordan, will now open on October 2 this year instead of September 18 — essentially a two-week shift. This comes in the wake of Sony moving Venom: Let There Be Carnage from October 2 to June 25, 2021.

Currently over the Oct. 2-4 period, Paramount is planning an expansion of Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, while Universal has the Tom Hanks sci-fi feature Bios.

Directed by Stefano Sollima and adapted by Taylor Sheridan, Without Remorse is the origin story of John Clark, played by Jordan, a Navy SEAL-turned-CIA ops officer who seeks revenge after his girlfriend is killed by a Baltimore drug lord. At one point in the Clancy lit-verse, Clark served as Jack Ryan’s bodyguard.