Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘It Chapter Two’ Not Part Of Losers Club: No. 11 In Deadline’s Most Valuable Blockbuster Tournament

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse’ Release Date Moved To Later In The Fall

Paramount
Stephanie Colasanti/Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Paramount’s Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, starring Michael B. Jordan, will now open on October 2 this year instead of September 18 — essentially a two-week shift. This comes in the wake of Sony moving Venom: Let There Be Carnage from October 2 to June 25, 2021. 

Currently over the Oct. 2-4 period, Paramount is planning an expansion of Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, while Universal has the Tom Hanks sci-fi feature Bios. 

Directed by Stefano Sollima and adapted by Taylor Sheridan, Without Remorse is the origin story of John Clark, played by Jordan, a Navy SEAL-turned-CIA ops officer who seeks revenge after his girlfriend is killed by a Baltimore drug lord. At one point in the Clancy lit-verse, Clark served as Jack Ryan’s bodyguard.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad