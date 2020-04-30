Tom Berenger Crime-Thriller ‘Blood And Money’ Gets International Sales & UK Distribution Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Signature Entertainment has acquired global rights, excluding North America, to crime-thriller Blood And Money, starring Tom Berenger (Platoon).

Oscar-nominee Berenger plays a retired veteran who, whilst hunting in the snowy outback of Northern Maine, discovers a dead body and a bag full of cash. Violence quickly escalates when a group of hardened criminals in search of the loot turn the hunter into the hunted in an already stark and deadly wilderness.

The film marks the directorial debut of longtime cinematographer John Barr (Video Girl). Suza Horvat produces.

The deal was negotiated by Horvat and Signature’s Director of Acquisitions & Development Elizabeth Williams. Screen Media has U.S. rights and the UK release is scheduled for late 2020.

Signature’s international sales titles include Woody Harrelson’s Lost In London, gangster pic Once Upon A Time in London and movies from its FrightFest Presents label, including The Dark Red and The Siren.

Signature’s Head of International Distribution, Andrew Nerger said, “We are extremely excited to be adding Blood And Money to Signature’s ever-growing international sales slate. We immediately recognised the film’s commercial appeal and are confident audiences throughout the world will be drawn to the quietly understated performance from Academy Award-nominee Tom Berenger, the enthralling story and outstanding filmmaking reminiscent of atmospheric films such as Hell Or High Water or No Country For Old Men. Writer/director John Barr and producer Suza Horvat have delivered an exceptional independent thriller that we are delighted to bring to the market.”