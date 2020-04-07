Tom Ascheim Exits As President Of Freeform

Tom Ascheim has departed his post as President of Freeform after six and a half years at the Disney network. No details about his exit are being released; he is believed to be pursuing another opportunity.

Ascheim joined Freeform when it was still ABC Family in December 2013 and oversaw its rebrand into Freeform. His departure comes a year after the Disney-Fox merger.

At the recent Winter TCA, Ascheim was touted Freeform’s future. He said that the network was in “great shape” for the years ahead as part of Disney. “As the young adult brand for the ever more impressive Walt Disney Company, we have a clear lane and focused programming strategy,” he said.

Before joining ABC Family, Ascheim served as EVP and General Manager of Nickelodeon Television and CEO of Newsweek

Ascheim, whose exit from Freeform was first reported by THR, was a financial analyst before joining Viacom in 1990. His first role there was VP of Nickelodeon Business Development and Media Products and, after a series of internal promotions, he served as EVP and General Manager of Nickelodeon Digital Television Networks and ultimately as EVP and General Manager of Nickelodeon Television, where he managed the complete portfolio including Nickelodeon, Nick@Nite, Nike Jr., and Nick’s three digital networks. In 2007, Ascheim left Viacom to join Newsweek as CEO. He also did a stint at Sesame Workshop as Chief Strategy Officer, and served as EVP of Sesame Learning.