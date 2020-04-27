‘Together In Pride: You Are Not Alone’: GLAAD’s Livestream Event Raises Funds For LGBTQ Centers, Pete Buttigieg Urges Audience To Vote

Hosted by Billy Eichner and Lilly Singh, GLAAD’s Together In Pride: You Are Not Alone livestream event featured members of the LGBTQ community from Hollywood and beyond as well as allies to help raise funds for LGBTQ community centers that have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. The streaming event that featured interviews, special appearances and musical performances raised over $225,000 for CenterLink, a group of more than 250 LGBTQ community centers from 45 states, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia, as well as Canada, China, Mexico, and Australia.

The event was filled with names encouraging words from GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis, Billy Porter, Dan Levy, Sean Hayes, Matt Bomer, Rosie O’Donnell, Wilson Cruz, Sharon Stone, Tatiana Maslany, Ross Mathews, Michelle Visage, Shangela and more. We also heard — no video, unfortunately — from the legendary Barbra Streisand as she advocated for the LGBTQ community. We also were treated to performances from George Salazar and Mj Rodriguez from Little Shop of Horrors, the cast of Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill, Melissa Ethridge and Kesha.

Throughout the livestream, actors, musicians, leaders in the LGBTQ community, medical professionals and others talked about how the queer community is being impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten spoke to Eichner about how important it is to vote this year. “Our rights are up for debate,” said Buttigieg.

He continued, “It couldn’t be more important. If you care about climate… if you care about rights for our community, if you are what happens in the courts, if you care about each other, this is more than ever the time to vote.”

Because of the pandemic, many CenterLink LGBTQ centers are in need and are in danger of closing. The centers provide support, food and aid to members of the LGTBQ community — specifically the younger members who come from abusive homes or have no homes at all.

In addition, YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous and her wife and fashion designer Nats Getty talked about making face masks and donating them out to hospitals and organizations in need. An exclusive clip from the new Hulu series Love, Victor, which debuts June 19, also made its debut during the livestream.

Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness and Hamilton‘s Javier Munoz talked about the stigmas of living with HIV, while 9-1-1: Lone Star actor Brian Michael Smith talked to Dr. Darien Sutton from New York about how the FDA does not allow gay and bisexual men to donate blood — specifically at a time when blood is needed. The antiquated ban is discriminatory and that enforces that men who have sex with men cannot donate blood unless they have abstained from sex for 12 months. They have since deferred that period to 3 months, but GLAAD is pushing to lift the ban entirely.

American Idol alum Adam Lambert, who has also lent his vocal talents to the iconic group Queen, also announced that he would be auctioning off some of his wardrobe that he has worn on stage. The auction will benefit LGTBQ causes is a partnership between his Feel Something Foundation and GLAAD. It will run on eBay through May 6.