Reality Star Todd Chrisley Says He’s Recovering From Coronavirus: “Sickest I Have Ever Been”

Todd Chrisley, the star of USA Network reality series Chrisley Knows Best, has revealed he tested positive for coronavirus, and is recovering after being hospitalized for several days.

Chrisley shared the news during a Wednesday episode of his Chrisley Confessions podcast.

“I mean, folks, come on. Can we talk about this b—h called corona?” Chrisley said. “I have been battling corona for three weeks. I was in the hospital for four and a half days, fever between 100 to 103, and it has been the sickest that I have ever been in the 52 years that I have been on this earth.” He added he’s hoping to get better every day, “but as of right now, folks, I still am not clicking on all cylinders. I am probably about 70 to 75% of what I normally I am, but that last 25% is kicking my a**.”

Chrisley said that battling the disease has been “life-altering” for him and his family.

“I think that what it has taught me is to look around and see the things that truly, truly matter — and what matters is health,” he said. “You can have all the money in the world but if you don’t have your health, you have nothing. It’s been a tough, tough three weeks.”

Hopefully, I will get better every day, but as of right now, folks, I still am not clicking on all cylinders. I am probably about 70 to 75% of what I normally I am, but that last 25% is kicking my a**.”

Chrisley’s daughter Savannah also took to social media to discuss her father’s diagnosis.

“I’ve never been so scared in my life,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post Wednesday. “When everything started with COVID-19, I was like a lot of u … my mindset was ‘Wash your hands, don’t touch people and you’ll be okay.’ BUT BOY HAS THAT IRRESPONSIBLE MINDSET CHANGED! When dad started getting sick, I immediately started worrying.”

Chrisley Knows Best follows the lives of outspoken patriarch and real estate mogul Todd Chrisley and his over-the-top Southern family, which includes his wife Julie, their children Chase, Savannah and Grayson, their granddaughter Chloe and Todd’s mother Nanny Faye. The series wrapped its most recent season 7 in November.

As of April 9, there are 395,030 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the U.S. and 12,740 deaths. Worldwide, there are 1.4 million confirmed cases and more than 85,000 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.