Reality Star Todd Chrisley Says He’s Recovering From Coronavirus: “Sickest I Have Ever Been”

Todd Chrisley, the star of USA Network reality series Chrisley Knows Best, has revealed he tested positive for coronavirus, and is recovering after being hospitalized for several days.
Chrisley shared the news during a Wednesday episode of his Chrisley Confessions podcast.
“I mean, folks, come on. Can we talk about this b—h called corona?” Chrisley said. “I have been battling corona for three weeks. I was in the hospital for four and a half days, fever between 100 to 103, and it has been the sickest that I have ever been in the 52 years that I have been on this earth.” He added he’s hoping to get better every day, “but as of right now, folks, I still am not clicking on all cylinders. I am probably about 70 to 75% of what I normally I am, but that last 25% is kicking my a**.”
Chrisley said that battling the disease has been “life-altering” for him and his family.
“I think that what it has taught me is to look around and see the things that truly, truly matter — and what matters is health,” he said. “You can have all the money in the world but if you don’t have your health, you have nothing. It’s been a tough, tough three weeks.”
Chrisley’s daughter Savannah also took to social media to discuss her father’s diagnosis.
“I’ve never been so scared in my life,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post Wednesday. “When everything started with COVID-19, I was like a lot of u … my mindset was ‘Wash your hands, don’t touch people and you’ll be okay.’ BUT BOY HAS THAT IRRESPONSIBLE MINDSET CHANGED! When dad started getting sick, I immediately started worrying.”
Chrisley Knows Best follows the lives of outspoken patriarch and real estate mogul Todd Chrisley and his over-the-top Southern family, which includes his wife Julie, their children Chase, Savannah and Grayson, their granddaughter Chloe and Todd’s mother Nanny Faye. The series wrapped its most recent season 7 in November.
As of April 9, there are 395,030 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the U.S. and 12,740 deaths. Worldwide, there are 1.4 million confirmed cases and more than 85,000 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.
COVID-19: Dad was diagnosed with the coronavirus about 2.5 weeks ago..and I have never been so scared in my life. When everything started with COVID-19 I was like a lot of u…my mindset was “Wash your hands, don’t touch people, and you’ll be ok…” BUT BOY HAS THAT IRRESPONSIBLE MINDSET CHANGED! When dad started getting sick I immediately started worrying…he and I are the worriers of the bunch. After a couple days mom and I talked him into going to urgent care…he went in and he was showing all symptoms of COVID-19 so they tested him. Here in TN Vanderbilt was extremely prepared for testing and has testing at 15 or so of their walk in clinics. So before people say…”OH HE ONLY GOT TESTED BECAUSE HES A CELEBRITY…” u are WRONG! He went into an urgent care just like the rest of u would. After getting tested he went back home and stayed quarantined in his bedroom for 7 days and then his test came back..POSITIVE..when mom and I read that our hearts dropped. Dads symptoms were worsening as days went on..finally at 3am on a Sunday he woke mom up saying he has to go to the ER..he couldn’t fight it any longer. When she got there they made her drop him off and leave because of all the strict guidelines. He stayed at Vanderbilt for 3 days and those were the hardest 3 days I think I’ve ever endured. I talk to my daddy 10x a day! He’s my bestfriend…I also never go to bed a single night without a “Goodnight and I love you” text..and now my dad was sitting in a hospital room by himself and I had no idea how he was. At one point I fell on my hands and knees and begged God to not take him..to not take my bestfriend..I would give everything I had if it meant keeping my daddy. I was so desperate that I dropped photos of our family off at the hospital and said “If he sees these I know he’ll keep fighting!” So I guess the point of me telling u all this is so that u take it seriously…STAY HOME! SOCIAL DISTANCE! And most importantly..LOVE HARDER THAN EVER! Life is so short. I also owe a HUGE THANK U to my friends @charlesgalanismd @drjacobunger for walking me through all the steps we needed to follow and continuously checking in on us. As well as the drs and nurses @ Vandy❤
