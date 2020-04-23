Executive Producer/Showrunner Tim Hobert Inks With APA

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran executive producer/showrunner Tim Hobert has signed with APA. He was previously with UTA.

Hobert is currently writing The Griswolds, a half-hour single-camera comedy in the works at HBO Max based on National Lampoon’s Vacation films, with Johnny Galecki’s Alcide Bava Productions and Warner Bros. TV. Hobert’s The Griswolds brings the iconic family home from vacation and explores their daily lives in the suburbs of modern Chicago.

Hobert most recently served as Executive Producer on The Middle, producing nearly 200 episodes of the Patricia Heaton starrer, which aired for nine seasons on ABC. A former stand-up, Hobert got his start writing on Bill Lawrence’s Golden Globe-winning comedy Spin City. Finding his voice on the writing side, he went on to spend years working as an Executive Producer on Scrubs, for which he received two Emmy nominations, Community and ’Til Death.

Last season, Hobert developed comedy Jill At Her Worst for Fox and Warner Bros TV.