Tim Blake Nelson To Star In & Produce Indie Feature ‘Ghosts Of The Ozarks’

Tim Blake Nelson, who recently starred in HBO’s Watchmen, is to lead the cast of indie feature Ghosts of the Ozarks.

The film, which is produced by HCT Media, Nelson, David Arquette and his wife Christina McLarty Arquette, follows a young doctor, who travels to a remote town in the middle of the Ozarks after being summoned by his uncle. It’s 1866, a postbellum world, but race has never been an issue in this self-policed area. The doctor will question ethics and his own principles in order to keep such an idealistic lifestyle in this utopian town.

It is directed by Matt Glass and Jordan Wayne Long (Squirrel) and written by Long, Tara Perry and Sean Anthony Davis.

Blake Nelson recently starred as Detective Looking Glass in Damon Lindelof’s comic book adaptation. He has also recently starred in Warner Bros’ Just Mercy, alongside Michael B. Jordan, Brie Larson and Jamie Foxx, and Amazon’s The Report with Adam Driver and Annette Bening.

He broke through with his role in the Coen Brothers’ O Brother, Where Art Thou and also worked with the pair on Netflix’s The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

Blake Nelson is represented by Gateway Management, UTA, ID, and lawyers Bloom, Hergott, Diemer Rosenthal, Laviolette & Feldman.