TikTok Donates $2 Million To Actors Fund’s COVID-19 Assistance Program

TikTok has donated $2 million to the Actors Fund COVID-19 Emergency Financial Assistance Fund.

“Creativity is a shared trait across our community, and to honor that spirit we’re donating $2 million to the Actors Fund COVID-19 Emergency Financial Assistance program,” the Chinese video-sharing social networking service said. “These funds will enable the Actors Fund to provide critical financial assistance to those in the entertainment and performing arts with immediate need.”



The donation moves the Emergency Assistance Fund closer to its short-term goal of raising $20 million to aid those in the industry who have been left jobless by the coronavirus shutdown.

“We are grateful to TikTok for this generous donation to support the Actors Fund’s COVID-19 emergency financial assistance,” Actors Fund chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell said. “These funds will help thousands across the country impacted by work stoppage in the performing arts and entertainment community: actors, camera people, writers, directors, musicians, dancers, crew members, editors and so many more people who lift us up and brighten our days through their work. It’s critical that we be there for them now, and in particular for our seniors and the immunocompromised individuals who need our help, as well as those in financial distress.”

Beijing-based TikTok said in a statement: “Supporting the performing arts industry and helping our community tackle the challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic is an ongoing focus for us, and this donation is just one of many steps we’re taking to assist communities in a time of need. We’re humbled to be able to give back to the Actors Fund through today’s donation and thankful for all the performers, crew members, writers, and entertainers who connect with their communities on TikTok. Until we are able to enjoy live on-stage performances again, we are looking forward to all of the ways we can connect with them from home.”