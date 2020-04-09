‘Tiger King’ Gets Eighth Installment: After Show Hosted By Joel McHale On Netflix

The Tiger King phenomenon will continue. Netflix is extending its hugely popular docuseries franchise with Tiger King and I, an after show hosted by Joel McHale, which will be released on April 12. It will feature brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe. It will be the eighth installment in the series, teased by Jeff Lowe last weekend.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness has morphed into a pop culture phenomenon since its premiere on March 20, particularly while many are staying home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Netflix docuseries follows the exploits of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka “Joe Exotic,” a former Oklahoma tiger-zoo owner who’s serving a 22-year prison sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against his fellow big cat owner rival, Carole Baskin, and other charges.

One of the most popularly series on TV, Tiger King has earned an 88% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and an 87% audience score. The series drew 34.3 million unique viewers in the first 10 days of its release, from March 20-29, according to Nielsen, eclipsing the season 2 numbers for Stranger Things, which drew 31.2 million in its first 10 days.