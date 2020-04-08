‘Tiger King’ Draws 34 Million Viewers In First 10 Days, Eclipsing ‘Stranger Things 2’

As the streamer aims to bring more of the big cats collectors saga to the screen soon, there is more than a cash-in at play now.

Netflix’s massively popular docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness drew 34.3 million unique viewers in the first 10 days of its release, from March 20-29, according to Nielsen, eclipsing the season 2 numbers for Stranger Things, which drew 31.2 million in its first 10 days. Tiger King approached the numbers for Stranger Things 3, which drew 36.3 million over the 10-day span, Nielsen said.

Over its premiere weekend, March 20-23, Tiger King brought in an average minute audience of nearly 2.4 million U.S. TV viewers. Over the 10-day period, Tiger King pulled in an audience of 19.0 million among U.S. viewers on an average-per-minute basis. That was higher than Stranger Things 2 with 17.5 million and nearly matched Stranger Things 3 with 20.5 million.

Of course, the timing of the release coincided with a global pandemic and mandated stay-at-home orders, which along with intense social media buzz, boosted the numbers.

The Netflix docuseries centers on the story of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka “Joe Exotic,” a former Oklahoma tiger-zoo owner who’s serving a 22-year prison sentence for his role in the Carole Baskin murder-for-hire plot and other charges.