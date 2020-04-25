This Week In Music: The Rolling Stones Versus The Beatles Debate Continues Into Its Sixth Decade

Swift complained on social media that she does not support a new album with her live performances from 2008.

“Hey guys — I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my former record label is putting out an “album” of live performances of mine tonight. This recording is from a 2008 radio show performance I did when I was 18. Big Machine has listed the date as a 2017 release but they’re actually releasing it tonight at midnight,” Swift wrote in an Instagram Live story. “I’m always honest with you guys about this stuff so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me.”

STREAMING AND TV SURGES: This week saw the One World: Together At Home concert, the Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince, the Jersey 4 Jersey benefit for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund featuring Halsey, Bruce Springsteen and more, and BET’s Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort special, with John Legend and others. Warner Music Group also announced a virtual music festival, the PlayOn Fest, featuring past performances from Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Panic! At The Disco, Paramore and more. And Travis Scott lit up Fortnite with his own 10-minute concert, a multimedia extravaganza that set the gaming world abuzz.