The Russo Brothers On 'Endgame' One Year Later & 'Extraction' Now - Deadline Q&A

This Week In Music: The Rolling Stones Versus The Beatles Debate Continues Into Its Sixth Decade

Mick Jagger
It’s an argument that dates back to the early 1960s, and sharply divides the world into two camps. No, not Republicans and Democrats.

We’re talking Rolling Stones or Beatles.

The ancient rivalry seemed to resume this week, as Paul McCartney claimed The Beatles were bigger than The Rolling Stones. Mick Jagger responded Friday and pointed out that The Beatles were never a big touring band, unlike the stadium-filling Stones. ‘That’s the real big difference between these two bands. One band is unbelievably luckily still playing in stadiums and then the other band doesn’t exist.”

Jagger also had a bit of revenge on the charts. The Stones song “Living In A Ghost Town” hit No. 1 on iTunes.

