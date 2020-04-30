Theo James Sci-Fi Movie ‘Archive’, Which Had Been Bound For SXSW, Lands July Release Date In Vertical Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has acquired North American rights to Archive, the sci-fi pic starring Theo James that was to have its world premiere at SXSW before the festival was shuttered due to the coronavirus lockdown. Gavin Rothery wrote and directed the film, which Vertical said Wednesday it is aiming for a July 10 day-and-date release in theaters.

The film is set in 2038, where George Almore (James) is working on a true human-equivalent AI. His latest prototype is almost ready. This sensitive phase is also the riskiest. Especially as he has a goal that must be hidden at all costs: being reunited with his dead wife. Stacy Martin (Vox Lux) co-stars, with the cast including Rhona Mitra and Toby Jones.

London-based production and sales outfit Independent produced the film, with Philip Herd and Cora Palfrey producers along with James. Executive producers are Luc Roeg, Sarah Lebutsch, James Atherton, Jan Pace, Norman Merry, Peter Hampden, Phil Hunt, Compton Ross, Rich Goldberg, Peter Jarowey, Nate Bolotin, Trevor Beattie and Rothery.

The deal was negotiated by Jarowey and Josh Spector at Vertical and Bolotin at XYZ Films for the filmmakers. Last summer, Vertical released James’ Lying and Stealing co-starring Emily Ratajkowski.

“Vertical have long been a supporter of the film from the start and I can’t wait for North American audiences to see Archive,” Rothery said.