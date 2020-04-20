‘Young And The Restless’, ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Move To Reruns With Theme Weeks Amid COVID-19 Production Shutdown

Beginning Monday, April 27, CBS’ daytime dramas The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful will begin airing repeat episodes amid the continuing coronavirus production shutdown, but with a fun twist.

As we previously reported, both shows had about 4-6 weeks worth of episodes in the can when the production shutdown began on March 17. The last original episode will air this Thursday,

Beginning Monday, the shows will be pulling from the archives to air memorable past episodes as part of theme weeks.



The Young and the Restless, from Sony Pictures TV, will feature episodes, some dating back as far as 1990, focusing on Genoa City matriarch Katherine Chancellor (played by the late Jeanne Cooper). In addition to Cooper, the episodes will feature early performances from show legends Eric Braeden (Victor Newman), Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman), Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott), Tracey Bregman (Lauren Fenmore), Doug Davidson (Paul Williams), Jess Walton (Jill Abbott) and the late Kristoff St. John (Neil Winters), among others.



The Bold and the Beautiful, from Bell-Phillip Television, will kick off its first theme week with “Escape to Monte Carlo.” All the episodes were filmed on location and star Darin Brooks (Wyatt Spencer), Scott Clifton (Liam Spencer), Don Diamont (Bill Spencer), Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan), John McCook (Eric Forrester), Rena Sofer (Quinn Fuller) and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy Forrester). As part of the themed week, two documentary-style “making of” episodes filmed on location in Monaco will air Monday, April 27 and Tuesday, April 28. Neither episode has been seen before on CBS, and both feature rare, behind-the-scenes footage of cast and crew (including executive producer Bradley Bell). Also, as an early kickoff to the theme week, on Friday, April 24, B&B will air the Monte Carlo-themed episode in which Forrester Creations and Spectra Fashions face off for a fashion showdown benefitting charity.

Related Story Reopening Hollywood: How Theater Chains Will Try To Restore Customer Confidence In Moviegoing

“It’s incredibly fun to offer fans an opportunity to look back at such memorable moments from Y&R and B&B,” said Amy Reisenbach, Executive Vice President, Current Programs, CBS Entertainment. “Both of these shows have extraordinary legacies, and these specially curated episodes are only a small portion of what we hope to be able to present in the coming weeks.”

The stars of Y&R and B&B will provide bonus content with fresh commentary at the beginning and end of many episodes. Additional “theme weeks” of both series will be announced in the coming weeks.

Created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, The Young and the Restless, now in its 47th season, is produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television. It airs weekdays from 12:30-1:30 PM, ET/11:30 AM-12:30 PM, PT.



The Bold and the Beautiful is a Bell-Phillip Television production. Bradley Bell is the executive producer. It’s broadcast weekdays from 1:30 PM-2:00 PM, ET/12:30-1:00 PM, PT.