‘The Walking Dead’ Alum Steven Yeun Inks First-Look Deal With Amazon Studios

Actor and producer Steven Yeun, who became known for his breakout role on The Walking Dead, has signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios. Under the pact, Yeun will work with the studio to develop and produce television series targeted for premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories around the world.

The pact builds upon Amazon Studios’ existing collaboration with Yeun who is a lead voice cast member of Amazon’s upcoming animated series Invincible, an adaptation of the comic by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman. The first-look deal is for Yeun’s producing services only though it is possible that he might act if the right vehicle came along.

“I feel very fortunate and privileged in these times to be given an opportunity to tell more stories,” said Yeun. “I am humbled to be in such good company with the incredible talent at Amazon, and I am very much looking forward to collaborating with unique voices to tell stories that connect us.”

Yeun played The Walking Dead‘s Glenn Rhee from the series’ pilot episode until the Season 7 premiere, helping to make him a fan favorite. Yeun’s additional TV acting credits include Jordan Peele’s reboot of The Twilight Zone, Drunk History and The Big Bang Theory.

He will next be seen in Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari for A24, for which he also serves as an executive producer. The film, which won both the Grand Jury and Audience Awards at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, follows a Korean family that moves to Arkansas to start a farm in the 1980s. Also upcoming, he will star alongside Richard Jenkins, Beanie Feldstein, and Amy Schumer in the Scott Rudin produced drama The Humans. Yeun was most recently seen in director Chang-dong Lee’s Korean-language film Burning.

“Steven made his mark on international pop culture in his breakout role on The Walking Dead, and is an accomplished actor across a diverse span of film, tv and voice work,” said Albert Cheng, COO and Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios. “Steven’s incredible range of talent and his commitment as a producer to tell stories focused on underrepresented voices make him a perfect fit for the Amazon Studios family and our global audience.”