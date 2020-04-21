‘The Voice’ Tops Monday Ratings; ‘9-1-1’ Dips To Season Low, ‘Prodigal Son’ Returns Steady

NBC’s The Voice took a two-tenths hit on Monday night but still delivered a 1.4 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and earned a 9.09 million viewers, leading all programs in primetime. The reality singing competition led into another musical competition with Songland (0.8, 4.39M), which was down in the demo from last week’s premiere.

Still, NBC won the night overall in both the demo and viewers.

Fox saw the return of its procedural thriller Prodigal Son (0.9, 4.73M), which held steady in the demo. Meanwhile, 9-1-1 (1.2, 6.63M) slipped in the demo to a season low.

ABC aired two follow-ups to last week’s premieres with Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart (0.6, 2.88M), which was down in the demo, and the new romantic dramedy The Baker and the Beauty (0.5, 2.82M) which held steady.

At the CW, Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.2, 1.02M) and Roswell, New Mexico (0.1, 686,000) were both on par with last week’s numbers.

CBS aired all repeats.