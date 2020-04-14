‘The Voice’ Ticks Up To Lead Monday Ratings; ‘9-1-1’ Gets A Boost

NBC’s The Voice climbed a tenth in ratings to top Monday’s primetime, earning a 1.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 9.76 million viewers. The network also debuted the second season of Songland (0.9, 4.73M), which saw a drop-off in viewership from The Voice and was down in the demo from its freshman debut last May.

Fox’s 9-1-1 (1.5, 7.35M) returned and ticked up in the demo. These were good numbers for the procedural drama as it earned its best rating since October and the second-largest audience of the season. It was followed by TMZ Investigates Tiger King (1.1, 3.88M), which put a spotlight on the outsized feline figure from the Netflix series that has been the nation’s obsession as of late.

CBS saw steady ratings for The Neighborhood (1.0, 7.16M), Bob Hearts Abishola (0.8, 6.74M) and Bull (0.7, 7.29M), while All Rise (0.6, 6.00M) slipped a tenth. Viewership-wise, Bob Hearts Abishola and Bull both saw their second-largest audience of their respective seasons.

ABC saw the debut of two show: The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart (0.7, 2.97M) and the new romantic comedy-drama Baker and the Beauty (0.5, 2.65M).

The CW’s Monday lineup held steady in the demo with Whose Line Is It Anyway (0.2, 963,000) and Rosewell, New Mexico (0.1, 634,000).