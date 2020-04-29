Reality TV Producer Lee Metzger Signs With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Top reality producer Lee Metzger, best known for his work on 14 seasons of NBC’s The Voice, has signed with ICM Partners.

Lee, who works in both unscripted and scripted television, joined The Voice as co-executive producer in Season 1. He was upped to executive producer at the start of the second season. Lee remained on the hit NBC show as EP through season 14 in 2018, sharing in The Voice‘s four Emmy awards for reality-competition series.

Lee most recently executive produced the Celebrity Escape Room Red Nose Day special for NBC starring Jack Black and Ben Stiller. Before that, he was executive producer/showrunne on the CBS competition series Million Dollar Mile from LeBron James.

Lee’s extensive resume also includes stints as executive producer/showrunner of Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp, and Your OWN Show: Oprah’s Search for the Next TV Star. In addition, he has worked on series such as Big Brother, Rock Star: INXS and Rock Star: Supernova, and Steven Spielberg’s On the Lot.

On the scripted side, Lee executive produced the 2017 NBCUniversal Cable supernatural thriller drama pilot Run For Your Life, which was based on his idea. The project was produced by Blumhouse TV and Universal TV.

Metzger, who has MFA in Screenwriting from the American Film Institute, is managed by Brillstein Entertainment Partners.